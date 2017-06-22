4th-grade inventors show off their work

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. A fourth-grader explains his original invention to other OLS students during Invention Convention in OLS’s Parish Hall.

During their final month of school at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, several fourth-grade students created an original invention and displayed them at their own Invention Convention. The event was a major part of their science curriculum that corresponded with important inventions in history.

The students were given a project that included problem-solving and creative thinking skills to design and construct an invention. As a part of this month-long project, the children had to think of an original idea or develop a new method of doing something. The students then worked through a systematic process to make their invention a reality.

The class project is structured to help the fourth-graders learn about inventors and develop their own product. It also teaches them how to create their own concept through research and development and how to design a blueprint as well as create a convincing advertisement for their new device. A summary report and writing a tribute letter to another inventor were also a part of the assignment.

The fourth-graders then had the opportunity to show off their unique creations at an Invention Convention held in the OLS Parish Hall. During the day, other members of the student body, as well as parents, attended the event to enjoy the students’ accomplishments.

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.