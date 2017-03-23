3 JCHS seniors sign with Birmingham schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh.

Three student-athletes from John Carroll Catholic High School signed with their future colleges Thursday, Feb. 2. Nicole Bernal, a standout soccer player for three consecutive state championship teams at John Carroll, will be attending Birmingham-Southern College. Golfer John Snoddy will continue his career at UAB, while Ethan Scholtz, who has run track for four years at John Carroll, will also be attending Birmingham-Southern.

– Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.