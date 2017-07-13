Pearson named director of Homewood City Schools Foundation

The Homewood City Schools Foundation announced this week that board member Mary Scott Pearson has accepted the role of director.

Pearson replaces former Director Amy McRae and is also the PTO president at Shades Cahaba Elementary for the upcoming school year. She has served on the foundation's grant committee, as PTO liaison and has helped with foundation events.

"The foundation has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years. I look froward to building on past success as we continue to grow the foundation to have a lasting impact on the future," Pearson said.

The foundation began looking for a new director in April. For more information on HCSF, visit homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.