OLS selects National Junior Honor Society members

× Expand Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School OLS nominated 31 students this year for membership in the National Junior Honor Society.

They joined 25 other eighth graders who were inducted last year, making the total membership 72 percent of the seventh and eighth grade classes combined.

These young people were chosen based on the five ideals of the organization as proven by the students through their activities and teachers’ recommendations. The criteria included scholarship (cumulative average of 90 percent), leadership, service, character and citizenship.

The NJHS society brings recognition to each outstanding student’s accomplishments. This acknowledgement is one of the highest honors that can be awarded at this level.

Congratulations to the following who were inducted into the NJHS:

Eighth grade: Houston Alford, Emily Angeles, Sam Bowie, Emma Hughey, Kenlie Nelson and Zora Hamilton

Seventh grade: Catherine Agena, Tanner Barlow, Brooke Brown, Belle Buckner, Jack Burke, Will Ferguson, Shawnise Gregory, Katie Gutierrez, Anna Frances Hankes, Melanie Harris, Zachary Lachina, Aidan Lange, Angus MacDougall, Samantha Magruder, Jacob McMahon, Patrick McGovern, Hannah O’Laire, Addison Oliver, Gabriel Restrepo, Lucie Schauer, Hayzen Sims, Janie Spratley, Mary Evins Tapley, Anna Williams and JP Zarzaur.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.