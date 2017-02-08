Nominations due for 2017 Teacher Impact Award on Friday

× Expand Photos by Emily Featherston. Recipients of the 2016 Teacher Impact Award were honored at the event. From left: Laura Kapp, Emily Strickland, Carnetta Kennedy, Lisa Gaines and Mark Hellmers. Homewood High School graduate and recently announced Long Island Nets head coach Ronald Nored speaks about how Homewood has influenced his life and the importance of education.

There are only two days left to nominate a teacher for the 2017 Teacher Impact Award presented annually by the Homewood City Schools Foundation. Parents, teachers, students and friends are encouraged to nominate a teacher that has made a significant impact on a student's life, a classroom or the Homewood City Schools system.

To be eligible, the nominee must be a current Homewood City Schools teacher, teach an instructional class and have a minimum of three years in the school system. Previous winners are not eligible. One teacher will be selected from each school and will win $500 for classroom materials or professional development. Award recipients are also recognized at the annual Homewood Grown event in April.

Last year's award recipients were Laura Kapp from Edgewood Elementary School; Emily Strickland from Hall-Kent Elementary School; Carnetta Kennedy from Shades Cahaba Elementary School; Lisa Gaines from Homewood Middle School and Mark Hellmers from Homewood High School.

To nominate a teacher for the 2017 Teacher Impact Award, fill out the form here. The deadline for submission is Friday, Feb. 10.

For more information about the grants and awards, visit homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.