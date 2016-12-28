Middle school’s Trendsetters write supportive notes for police officers

1 of 3
The Homewood Middle School Trendsetters club helps students become leaders in the community by supporting school events and participating in community service projects.
The club met Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Homewood Police Department to deliver thank you cards from club members. They wanted to give thanks for the hard work the police department provides.
– Submitted by Andrea McCormack.