Jefferson County vote Tuesday to look at tax renewal for schools

On Tuesday, March 7, Homewood residents – along with all residents of Jefferson County – will be voting for the continuation of four existing property taxes.

The taxes benefit Homewood City Schools’ students and have done so since the early 1990s.

All Jefferson County residents will vote for two county-wide school ad valorem taxes, 2.1 and 5.4 mill, and Homewood residents will also vote for two district school ad valorem taxes, 5.5 mill and 9.6 mill.

Collectively, these four taxes have provided more than $11 million each year to the schools. The revenue from these taxes is equivalent to the salaries and benefits of 148 teachers.

"The money we receive from these taxes help to ensure our students have the resources they need to reach their unique potential," said an email sent to all the parents of Homewood City School students.

Homewood City Schools encourages people to vote for the tax renewals. Polling will be available at the same voting locations residents used during the 2016 general elections unless they have moved to a new residence. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.