Homewood students to have e-school day to makeup for snow day

Homewood students will have a digital day of school to make up for one of their recent snow days.

At the Friday, Jan. 26 Board of Education meeting, the board approved an e-school day for students to make up for their Dec. 8 snow day. Students will not have to makeup missed school in January since Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on those days.

Students will access their assignments electronically during the e-school day. While the official makeup day is Saturday, Feb. 17, the board said students will have from Feb. 12-22 to complete their assignments.

While Homewood City Schools have a built-in inclement weather day on April 20, Superintendent Bill Cleveland said he wants "to protect that day in case anything happens between now and then.”

The school system will send out information to parents about the electronic school day and how to access assignments.