Homewood students head back to school

Homewood schools started the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and The Homewood Star asked the community to send in their back-to-school pictures. Enjoy browsing through shots of students starting another school year in Homewood!

Fletch Smith (third grade), Bennett Smith (second grade), Reid Goldstein (second grade), and Ben Goldstein (first grade). All four are students at Edgewood Elementary. Evie Boyce-Sauer, HMS, sixth grade Fourth graders/Edgewood Boulevard: Talley Hatcher, Mary Lois Foley, Edie Herring, Claire Johnson, Hayes DeCourdes and Brooks Harwell 1st-6th grade/Edgewood Boulevard: Talley Hatcher, Mary Lois Foley, Edie Herring, Claire Johnson, Madeline Harwell, Mary Malloy Strickland, Josephine Foley, Hayes DeCourdes, Brooks Harwell, Owens Cordell, Lee Foley, Ellis Strickland, Cooper Harwell, Blake Harwell, Ruby Foley and Carson Kimball. Duncan Holditch, fourth grade, Edgewood Elementary Shelby Youngblood 10th grade Homewood High School. Maggie Youngblood 6th grade Homewood Middle School. Alyanna Cate Baylon. Very excited 1st grader at Hall Kent .