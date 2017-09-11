Homewood schools to open late on Tuesday due to inclement weather

× Expand Courtesy of NWS Hurricane Irma The projected path for Hurricane Irma.

Homewood City Schools has decided to open late on Tuesday to allow more time for the remnants of Tropical Storm Irma to leave the Birmingham area.

School will begin at 9:30 a.m. for teachers and 10 a.m. for students, and the school system will be continuing to monitor the weather.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service said late Monday morning that Irma was weakening quickly as she moved further inland, and that many of the forecasts would likely turn out to be higher than what most residents would experience.

Those in the greater Birmingham area could expect moderate rainfall throughout the afternoon and evening with windy conditions throughout. Sustained winds were expected to be around 25 to 30 miles per hour, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40, with the greatest risk for gusty conditions in the higher elevations. Areas east of Jefferson and Shelby Counties might see more tropical conditions, experts said. Power outages were still possible, especially if the winds cause downed trees.

There is also a Wind Advisory in affect for all of Central Alabama through 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

