Homewood City Schools Foundation seeks to fill director position

The Homewood City Schools Foundation is seeking to fill its Director position.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and contact information for two professional references and one personal reference to homewoodcsfoundation@gmail.com.

Letters and resumes will be received through April 21, with interviews to be scheduled soon after. Start date begins immediately upon hire. For further information, please refer to the Foundation website here.

Any questions should be directed to the email address above or to Emmie Smith at 541-9891.