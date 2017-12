× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Running back Hansin Dalton is shown in the eighth grade championship game on Oct. 19.

The Homewood Middle School eighth-football team won the Metro championship with its win over Thompson on Oct. 19. The Patriots defeated the Warriors, 25-0. Homewood averaged 30 points per game over a perfect 8-0 season. Four players were named to the All-Metro team; Ahmari Burrell, David Moultry, Hansin Dalton and Elias Trejo.

- Submitted by Steve Sills