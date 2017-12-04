Homewood Middle holds immigration simulation

× 1 of 3 Expand Sixth grade students experience the immigration process as part of an annual history simulation × 2 of 3 Expand Sixth grade students experience the immigration process as part of an annual history simulation × 3 of 3 Expand Sixth grade students experience the immigration process as part of an annual history simulation Prev Next

Homewood Middle School’s annual 6th grade immigration simulation was held Oct. 26 in the cafeteria, library and outdoor area. The faculty, staff and parents took students – who dressed up for their parts – through the simulation to experience immigration first hand.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.