Homewood Middle holds immigration simulation

by

×

1 of 3

STAR SH Immigration Simulation2.JPG

Sixth grade students experience the immigration process as part of an annual history simulation

×

2 of 3

STAR SH Immigration Simulation1.JPG

Sixth grade students experience the immigration process as part of an annual history simulation

×

3 of 3

STAR SH Immigration Simulation3.JPG

Sixth grade students experience the immigration process as part of an annual history simulation

Homewood Middle School’s annual 6th grade immigration simulation was held Oct. 26 in the cafeteria, library and outdoor area. The faculty, staff and parents took students – who dressed up for their parts – through the simulation to experience immigration first hand.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.

Tags

by

Nov2017

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues