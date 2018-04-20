Homewood coach Steve Sills wins national award for impact on kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood Middle School coach Steve Sills was recently named one of the winners of the Positive Coaching Alliance’s National Double-Goal Coach Award.

Steve Sills, a Homewood Middle School football and track and field coach, was recently named one of the winners of the Positive Coaching Alliance’s National Double-Goal Coach Award presented by TeamSnap for his positive impact on youth sports.

Sills is one of 50 national recipients of the award, which goes to coaches who strive to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.

Sills is also one of four coaches to win a trip to Palo Alto, California, to be recognized and speak on stage at the 17th annual National Youth Sports Awards Dinner and Benefit being held at Maples Pavilion on Stanford’s campus.

“Coach Sills helps athletes win on and off the field,” said Jim Thompson, CEO and founder of Positive Coaching Alliance in a release. “By creating a positive, character-building youth sports experience and serving as a Double-Goal Coach, Sills helps youth develop into better athletes and better people.”

– Submitted by Positive Coaching Alliance.