HMS Teacher receives Crystal Apple award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Steve Sills was awarded the Crystal Apple.

Homewood Middle School teacher and coach Steve Sills was given the Crystal Apple Award for exceptional work in the classroom by 89.9 WAY FM Birmingham. This award is granted to teachers who dedicate their time to their classroom and go above and beyond the call of duty and inspire students to do the same. Students nominate their teachers for this award by talking about what makes them exceptional. The student who nominated Coach Sills wrote: “He sets so many positive trends and helps many students make wise and smart choices.”

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.