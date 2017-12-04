HMS counselors earn RAVE award

× Expand HMS Principal Jimmie Pearson with counselors AnnaGrace Baldwin and Jimicka Alexander.

Homewood Middle School’s counselors Jimicka Alexander and AnnaGrace Baldwin qualified their counseling program for the Recognition of Accountability, Verification and Excellence (RAVE) Award. This is their second year to qualify and therefore, Homewood Middle’s counseling program will be awarded the Silver RAVE Award.

This award was presented in November at the Alabama School Counseling Association Awards Luncheon in Mobile.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.