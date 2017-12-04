HMS counselors earn RAVE award

by

Homewood Middle School’s counselors Jimicka Alexander and AnnaGrace Baldwin qualified their counseling program for the Recognition of Accountability, Verification and Excellence (RAVE) Award. This is their second year to qualify and therefore, Homewood Middle’s counseling program will be awarded the Silver RAVE Award.

This award was presented in November at the Alabama School Counseling Association Awards Luncheon in Mobile.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.

Tags

by

Nov2017

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues