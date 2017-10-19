Show choirs achieve state, national rankings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Thorne. Members of Homewood High School’s show choir The Network.

The 2017 show choir competition season ended on a high note for the Homewood High School show choirs, under the direction of Scott Thorne.

The Network, Homewood’s premiere show choir, solidified its position as the top show choir in the state of Alabama and is ranked 16th in the nation per the Show Choir Ranking System.

The Network participated in five competitions this season and took home four grand champion awards. In the fifth competition, The Network finished as first runner-up to the No. 1 ranked show choir from Clinton, Mississippi. The Network repeated as grand champions of the Masters Invitational in Jackson, Mississippi, and Albertville’s Diamond Classic, and won the best vocal, best choreography and best show design awards, as well as the Grand Championship at Opelika’s Southern Show Case.

The best vocal and best choreography and best show design awards (known as Caption Awards) are familiar to The Network.

The Network won Caption Awards for best vocal performance four times this season, and it won the best choreography and best show design caption two times each. The season came to an end with a trip to Orlando, and the final competition of the season was at the Peach State Invitational in Tifton, Georgia. Not only did the group come away with the championship, but the solo competition was also a Homewood sweep.

The top male soloist was senior Seth Tucker, and the top female soloist was a tie between junior Colby Myer and senior Amanda Disney.

Homewood High School also boasts two other competitive show choirs: The Associate, which won a grand championship at Montgomery’s Capital City Classic, and the all-girls group Legacy, which was awarded first runner-up twice this season.

– Submitted by Scott Thorne.