Rotary presents teacher appreciation awards

Each year, the Rotary Club of Shades Valley gives an appreciation award to teachers of schools represented in its service area. Honorees are selected by the school’s administration for their distinguished service to the students in their respective schools. RCSV ranks education as one of its top priorities and supports the teachers and students in the area. Congratulations to the 2018 recipients for a job well done:

Homewood High School

Principal – Zack Barnes

Teacher Honoree – Amy Marchino

John Carroll Catholic High School

Principal – Dr. Joseph F. O’Toole, Jr.

Teacher Honoree – Maria Wilson

Mountain Brook High School

Principal – Amanda Hood

Teacher Honoree - Gary Weatherly

Shades Valley High School