Reardon named 2017 Outstanding Biology Teacher for Alabama

The National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), in conjunction with Carolina Biological Supply Company, has named Ryan Reardon the 2017 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award.

This honor, given annually since 1961, identifies a teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, other US territories and Canada who have made invaluable contributions to the profession and have enhanced the learning of biology to his or her students. Criteria for the award include: teaching ability, experience, innovation, initiative, positive student-teacher interactions and cooperativeness in the school and community.

Reardon, a Homewood resident, teaches International Baccalaureate Biology, Research and Design Principles in Biology and is an Extended Essay Mentoring teacher at Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School in Irondale.

He received his bachelor degree from Rhodes College in Memphis and his master degree in biology from the University of Alabama. He earned National Board Certification in 2010. His teaching career spans 15 years, including work at the UAB GENEius program as a program coordinator, the Alabama School of Fine Arts and A+ College Ready as a science content director.

Reardon has served in consulting positions throughout his career. These include his work as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Biointeractive Teacher Ambassador, an AP Biology consultant at Advanced Placement Summer Institutes, content developer for digital learning platforms for Pearson Education Group and a curriculum developer and professional technology educator (PTE) for Pasco Scientific.

A special presentation will be given by the National Association of Biology Teachers at its national conference in St. Louis in November. The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology will provide a scholarship to cover the cost of Reardon’s attendance at the national conference. In addition to the certificates awarded, Reardon will be presented with a gift certificate from Carolina Biological Supply Company, and a year’s complimentary membership in NABT.

-Submitted by the National Association of Biology Teachers.