Peer Helpers perform Red Ribbon Week skit

× Expand Bottom (L to R)Kate Sims, Joy Martin, Jelyn Hunter, Ellie Burkhalter. (Back L to R) Camille DiCarlo, Meg Robinson, Hunter Keim, John Michael Hurry, Patrick McMahon, Lexi Bresnan (as Rafiki from the Lion King)

The Homewood High School Peer Helpers recently performed skits at other Homewood schools as part of Red Ribbon Week. The skit was based on Disney characters eating in a diner and having conversations that dealt with bullying, being a good friend, the importance of being honest, loving yourself just the way you are and not being pressured to use alcohol to fit in.

They visited all three elementary schools and Homewood Middle School to teach about drug and alcohol abuse prevention.

Submitted by Carissa Anthony, Safe & Healthy Homewood Coalition and Homewood City Schools.