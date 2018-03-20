Peer Helpers host Runway for Relay

× Expand Submitted by Homewood City Schools. Peer Helpers modeled clothing in the Runway for Relay fundraiser on March 2.

The Homewood High School Peer Helpers hosted the first Runway for Relay in March to raise money for Homewood’s Relay for Life.

Runway for Relay is a fashion show featuring looks from participating stores in the community. The fashion show was held in Bailey Theater during the students’ study period on March 2. All HHS students were invited to attend and the Peer Helpers were able to raise approximately $500 for Relay for Life.

The following stores lent clothing to the Peer Helpers for the runway show: Alabama Outdoors, Plato's Closet Hoover, Fabrik Homewood, The Second Hand Rose (Located in Cahaba Heights) and The Clothes Horse.

Chick-fil-a donated lunch to everyone who participated in the show and Cobbs Allen granted the students a donation, as well. The Safe and Healthy Homewood Coalition also donated so the Peer Helpers were able to have water bottle giveaways at the show. Fabrik donated bracelets as additional giveaways.

HHS student Elise Banish is the Relay for Life chair for the Peer Helpers, and she coordinated this event.

“I would have to credit the idea of the fashion show to my fellow Peer Helpers. While the school is no stranger to participating in Relay for Life, this is the first year that Peer Helpers will be participating in the event. To that end, we wanted to have fun and do active fundraisers,” Banish said.

“We kicked this year off with Holiday Karaoke in the lunchroom before exams, however, we felt like we could go even bigger with our ideas. We decided a fashion show was the best opportunity to get the student body and community involved in fundraising for a worthy cause,” she added.

The student models were Azariah Kipchumba, Kris Wilkins, Patrick McMahon, William Clay, Andrew Mckibbon, Max Bergstrom, Ann Lacey Pybrun, Mary Lauren Burdeshaw, Greer Clavert, Meg Robinson, Caroline Condon, Lizbeth Gomez, Chloe Chatham, Maren Mills, Hannah Crosswy, Sarah Beaube and Bella Crim.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.