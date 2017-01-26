Miss Heritage pageant crowns queen

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. From left: Bella Kimbrell, Meg Robinson, Dina Zaher, Mae Dowda and Natalie Jones.

At the recent Miss Heritage pageant, Homewood High student Dina Zaher was crowned Miss Heritage 2016.

Miss Heritage is a scholarship pageant that is open to all Homewood High School girls ninth through 12th grade. They are judged on three primary categories: a five-minute private interview with the judges, the opening “Outfit of Choice” number, the evening gown and poise portion and, for the top 20 finalists, an on-stage question.

A queen is named for each class. This year’s winners include:

► Senior queen: Mae Dowda

► Junior queen: Natalie Jones

► Sophomore queen: Meg Robinson

► Freshman queen: Bella Kimbrell

Class queens received a sash, tiara and a Stella & Dot Lariat necklace. The Spirit of Heritage winner, chosen to embody the Homewood spirit, receives a $250 scholarship, and the Judges’ Interview Award gives $300 to the girl who gives the best interview.

Zaher, as Miss Heritage, received a $1,000 scholarship, a crown, sash, hair styling from Red Salon and a photo shoot with Louis Fort.

This year’s Spirit of Heritage winner is Isabell Burgess, and Zaher also received the Judges’ Interview Award.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.