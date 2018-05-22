Meet Homewood’s 2018 graduates

This May, 293 Homewood High School seniors received their diplomas and turned their tassels.

The graduating class’s GPA and ACT score averages, as well as scholarship dollars, were not available as of the Homewood Star’s press date. Check thehomewoodstar.com for updates at the end of the school year.

Homewood’s 2018 graduates are moving on to college and the workforce. Meet five Patriots planning a bright future:

Annie An

► Valedictorian

► Extracurriculars: Student Government Association, Peer Helpers Tutoring chair and free tutoring program, Tutor Time founder, Varsity Lacrosse Team captain, Debate Team co-president, Patriot Pride Ambassador, Spanish Club, Key Club, piano teacher, Children’s and UAB Hospital volunteer, Comprehensive Cancer Center Neuro-Oncology Research intern and shadowee.

► Plans after graduation: I plan to attend the University of Virginia to study biochemistry and eventually attend medical school to impact healthcare at home and abroad. I have always loved medicine and my experiences spent volunteering inside a hospital have only confirmed that. As a Jefferson Foundation Scholar at UVA, I hope to be challenged academically and just as a person these next four years.

► What are you looking forward to: I hope to find a field I am interested in, be pushed outside of my comfort zone and make the most out of my undergraduate experience academically and socially, making lifelong friends along the way.

Hunter Callaway

► Extracurriculars: Patriot Pride President, Robotics Team Captain, Math Team

► Plans after graduation: Davidson College in North Carolina. After college, I’m planning to join the Peace Corps or attempt to work for the State Department.

► What are you looking forward to: Independence and making a name for myself.

Camille DiCarlo

► Extracurriculars: Executive Student Government Association, Patriot Pride Ambassador, Spanish Club, Peer Helpers

► Plans after graduation: I will be attending Auburn University, majoring in electrical engineering. I chose Auburn because it isn’t too far away from home and I’ve watched my older siblings love their time at Auburn. I’m studying electrical engineering because I fell in love with calculus during my senior year and I have also really enjoyed physics, so I knew that I wanted to enter Auburn as an engineering major. I chose electrical because if I stick with engineering throughout college, I can specialize in technology, which is something that I am really interested in.

► What are you looking forward to: I am so excited to meet new people at Auburn and get involved with the student programs. I’m looking forward to taking new classes in my major and I hope that, at Auburn, I find the field that I’m meant to be in, whether it’s engineering, medicine or business.

Mason Greer

► Extracurriculars: Homewood Band, Show Choir - The Network, Homewood Theatre Department, Riverchase Baptist Church

► Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Reinhardt University in North Georgia as a musical theatre major. Ever since I was a child, theatre has been my passion, so I’m going to pursue that passion for as long as I can.

► What are you looking forward to: I’m looking forward to growing in my singing career and being my own responsible self.

Jada Tubbs

► Plans after graduation: Attending the University of Montevallo, majoring in mass communications. I chose to attend the University of Montevallo because I’d heard such good things about it from many different people. Going out of state wasn’t really an option for me because of out-of-state tuition, but I think Montevallo is perfect for me. It’s not a huge university so I won’t get lost in the crowd. It’s also just close enough to home to come back if I ever needed to.

► What I am looking forward to: I’m looking forward to gaining a new freedom that I’ve never had and getting to meet new people and make new friends.