Learning from each other

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Siblings Aiya, left, and Alvin Finch pose together at the AHSAA 6A-7A Sectional meet on April 28. Alvin, a senior, plans on attending Birmingham-Southern College in the fall. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Alvin Finch competes in the 3200 meter run during the AHSAA 6A-7A Sectional meet on April 28, placing fourth with a time of 9:59.39. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Aiya Finch competes in the long jump during the AHSAA 6A-7A Sectional meet, placing second with a distance of 17-2 feet. Prev Next

Brother and sister Alvin and Aiya Finch have supported each other, and their team, for a combined 11 AHSAA team state championships with the Homewood High School track and field and cross-country programs, and they’re still going.

“It’s fascinating watching them,” said their mother, Veleka Finch. “I love watching every race Alvin runs and every jump Aiya attempts. It never gets old, and I’m always amazed at what they can do and how God has gifted them to be able to reach some of the goals that they’ve reached.”

Both Aiya, a junior, and Alvin, a senior, began running in the Homewood school system four seasons ago in middle school after being introduced to track and field through Bobby Humphrey’s Speed City Summer Track Club. While the siblings, who are less than two years apart in age, began as sprinters, time revealed Alvin’s strong suit was distance and Aiya’s strength was in the jumps.

After the 2018 outdoor track and field season, Aiya had six team track and field state championships (four outdoor and two indoor) and three individual state titles, winning both the long jump and triple jump at the 2018 Indoor State Championships and the long jump at the Outdoor State Championships.

Alvin has put up similar accomplishments as he has come into his own as a distance runner. Since he began running the fastest on his family’s morning 2-mile runs at Lakeshore Trail, Alvin has developed as a distance runner. In his four seasons at Homewood, he has been on three state championship cross-country teams and one indoor track and field state championship team as a distance runner. He added an outdoor track and field title recently, as the Homewood programs swept the Class 6A Outdoor State Championships in early May.

He earned All-State cross-country honors the last two seasons and finished fourth in the 3200-meter run at the 2018 AHSAA Indoor State Championships — all of which have helped earn him a distance running spot this coming fall at Birmingham-Southern College, where he plans to study math, computer science and piano.

“It’s been something I’ve had to work hard for,” Alvin said. “It hasn’t always been easy at first, but as I worked for it, I felt better about my accomplishment and felt like those four championships have been really awesome for me.”

Alvin is also on the autism spectrum, which he and his family believe has paired well with running.

“Yes, he’s had to overcome a lot, but I think there’s certain ways Alvin is wired that are right in line with what he’s doing,” said James Finch, his father. “It takes an amazing amount of dedication to be a successful distance runner, and Alvin is very regimented and has always been on a schedule. In that way, it’s a part of his wiring, but it’s made him a good man, tough and a grinder on the track and in the classroom.”

Aiya, who set a personal record of 18 feet, 5 inches to win the outdoor state title in the long jump and holds a triple jump PR of 37-6.5, hopes to continue to improve her distances and qualify for the New Balance Nationals Outdoor this June in North Carolina and increase her college exposure to NCAA Division I programs.

“I am confident she will accomplish that goal,” said Homewood head coach Tom Esslinger. “Her grades and test scores are outstanding, and she has that rare ability to focus that will help her be successful at everything she attempts.”

Alvin and Aiya said they learn from each other as siblings and teammates.

“Alvin has helped me because I look to how he works so hard for his cross-country and distance running. The distance runners put the most hours in for their events, I think, and I try to be like Alvin and go work out outside of practice so I can get better,” Aiya said.

Esslinger recognizes this in Alvin beyond helping to motivate his sister.

“Alvin has such a contagious positive energy about him, and we consider him one of our strongest leaders. He is always friendly, enthusiastic and no one is more dedicated or determined than he is,” Esslinger said.

While Alvin is there to provide a “you can do it” word of encouragement, he says he learns from his sister’s focus, even though Aiya specializes in jumps.

“When I see how she jumps, what she does with it is she thinks through her steps and that trains me to think through my steps when warming up for my events in distance races, do my stretches and reflect and slowly stride up,” Alvin said.

Esslinger says Aiya’s work ethic not only sets an example for Alvin but for the rest of the team.

“Aiya is extremely committed, dedicated and determined to getting the most out of her ability. She puts in extra work and really tries to do all of the little things right,” Esslinger said. “She definitely leads by example on our team, and she is very coachable.”

Aiya said beyond her doing anything the coach asks of her, she tries to encourage her teammates.

“I always try my best to encourage my teammates and do my job so I can be successful,” Aiya said. “I really like it if other people encourage me if I’m not doing well in my performances. It makes me feel good, so I want to make my teammates feel good about themselves also.”