Homewood student earns Craft Training student of the month

Julio Ariel Carranza, a senior student at Homewood High School, was recently selected by the Academy of Craft Training as the September Student Employee of the Month for the building and construction department. The Academy of Craft Training, currently in its second year of operation, is a partnership between the Alabama State Department of Education and business leaders throughout Central Alabama. It is the result of an increasing inability by the building and construction industries to find skilled workers for their many available positions.

× Expand Pictured from left to right: Julio Ariel Carranza, Gustavo Colin, and Luciano Villa

At the academy, students may obtain certification in one of five areas of study: welding, masonry, building and construction, HVAC and electrical. Julio said, “This academy has taught me so much in such little time. I highly recommend this school to anybody that enjoys construction and wants to build a career in anything related to construction. The best thing is that at the end of the year, the director and teachers help you find jobs.”

Currently, over 160 students from 24 schools are enrolled in the academy’s programs. According to Academy Director Linda Poindexter, the number of applicants is growing rapidly. To gain admittance to the Academy, students must undergo a rigorous application and interview process conducted by professionals in the industry for which the student wishes to obtain certification. Once accepted, students attend the academy for two hours each school day practicing their craft.

Not only do the students obtain certification in their chosen area of study, they also receive high school credit for the coursework they finish at the academy. Upon completion of certification and graduation, the academy’s employment specialist, along with industry partners, assist students with obtaining employment or college admission. According to Poindexter, many students are hired immediately upon program completion and earn between $15 and $25 per hour in their chosen profession.

Julio Carranza, Gustavo Colin and Luciano Villa are three Homewood students selected for admission to the academy.

-Submitted by Homewood City Schools.