Homewood sends 21 to next level

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood High School football players, from left, Andrew Williams, Devin Bacchus, Nick McCoy, Joseph Ingram and Kris Wilkins pose together after a signing day ceremony April 5.

Throughout the school year, Homewood High School’s athletic department held five signing ceremonies, honoring 21 student-athletes who will continue their athletic pursuits in college. Those honored include:

► Birch El: Swimming, Vanderbilt University, Nashville;

► Dylan Ford: Golf, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania;

► Jasmine Griffin: Track and field, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Mississippi;

► Josh Hall: Baseball, University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi;

► Ben Teel: Baseball, University of Montevallo;

► Hannah Barber: Basketball, University of Alabama;

► Alexia Hood: Basketball, Alcorn State University, Alcorn, Mississippi;

► Lia Roberson: Basketball, Lipscomb University, Nashville;

► Tori Webb: Basketball, Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, Florida;

► C.D. Daniels: Football, University of Alabama at Birmingham;

► Trey Jacka: Lacrosse, Aurora University, Aurora, Illinois;

► TyShawn Buckner: Football, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland;

► Joseph Ingram: Football, University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky;

► Nick McCoy: Football, University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky;

► Kris Wilkins: Football, Faulkner University, Montgomery;

► Devin Bacchus: Football, Kentucky Christian University, Grayson, Kentucky;

► Andrew Williams: Football, Birmingham Sports Academy, Bessemer;

► Kalia Cunningham: Basketball, West Virginia State University, Institute, West Virginia;

► Christian Hill: Track and field, University of Memphis, Memphis, Tennessee;

► Alvin Finch: Track and field, Birmingham-Southern College;

► Hannah Brook Gibbons: Track and field, Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Florida.