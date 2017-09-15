Homewood ROTC holds 9/11 remembrance march

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools HHS ROTC 9/11 March Members of Homewood High's Air Force Junior ROTC participate in a day-long continuous march around the school on Sept. 14, as a remembrance ceremony for victims and first responders on 9/11. × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools HHS ROTC 9/11 March Members of Homewood High's Air Force Junior ROTC participate in a day-long continuous march around the school on Sept. 14, as a remembrance ceremony for victims and first responders on 9/11. Prev Next

The Homewood High School Air Force Junior ROTC honored the victims and first responders of 9/11 in a day-long ceremony Sept. 13.

Members of the ROTC marched around the high school, bearing flags, in shifts from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The silent, continuous march had been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, but was delayed after school was cancelled due to severe weather from Hurricane Irma.

The HHS AFJROTC is directed by Colonel Michael Morgan and Master Sergeant Vincent Simmons.