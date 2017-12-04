Homewood High School student named Employee of the Month

× Expand Luciano Villa.

Homewood High School senior Luciano Villa was selected as the October Student Employee of the Month for the Electrical Department at the Academy of Craft Training. Luciano is joined there by three other students and is the second student from HHS to receive this designation this school year.

“The Academy has opened more opportunities for my future. If anyone wants to work with their hands, then I recommend doing some type of craft, and the best place to go learn that is the Academy of Craft Training,” Luciano said.

At the Academy, students attend for two hours per day and practice skills that they will be able to utilize throughout their lives while also helping to fulfill the demand for skilled workers in the Birmingham and Central Alabama area. The Academy offers students the ability to obtain certification in one of five areas of study: welding, building and construction, masonry, HVAC and electrical.

Not only do the students obtain certification in their area of study, but they also receive high school credit for coursework completed at the Academy in addition to the coursework they complete at Homewood High