Rick Baguley's freshman Career Prep classes at Homewood High headed up a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. They asked for donations from students and faculty members for a week and their goal was $1,000, which they surpassed and raised $2,000. They gave the money to the JJ Watt Foundation in Houston to distribute as needed.

Hannah Richardson, Mary Callen Darnell, Sarah Smith, Amy Szafran and Erica Bradley helped lead the fundraising efforts.

-Submitted by Homewood City Schools.