HHS students compete in economic challenge

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood High Alabama Economics Challenge competitors, from left: Hazl Torres, Elijah Bouma Sims, Trey Sims, Tevin Wallace, Evan Myers, Sakar Prasain, Richard DiCarlo and Jacob Fitts.

In April, two teams from Homewood High School competed in the Alabama Economics Challenge at UAB. This was Homewood’s first appearance at the challenge.

The Economics Challenge is sponsored by the Alabama Council on Economics Education and is the qualifying competition for the National Economics Challenge. Students compete in the areas of microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics and current events.

Elijah Bouma Sims, Richard DiCarlo, Sakar Prasain and Hazl Torres placed third in the state in the “Adam Smith” division, which is for students enrolled in AP economics. The other students who competed were Jacob Fitts, Evan Myers, Trey Sims and Tevin Wallace.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.