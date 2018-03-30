HHS show choir places third in national competition

× Expand Courtesy of Scott Thorne The Network places third at Nationals The Network show choir performed at Nationals at the Grand Ole Opry.

The Homewood High School “The Network” show choir has made four trips to the national competition, but this year they made it past the preliminary round for the first time, placing third overall.

The Nationals were held in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry on March 22. HHS Show Choir director Scott Thorne said the choir went undefeated in regional competitions before qualifying for Nationals.

“We won four of four in the south,” he said.

Thorne said this year’s show is “really moving” and based on the concept of being a good Samaritan. The 58 students in the choir this year also have something special to them.

“There’s a special 'oomph' behind who they are, like a drive to be fantastic,” Thorne said.

In addition to the choir’s third place finish, senior Mason Greer was named outstanding female soloist in the preliminary round. Greer has been in the show choir throughout high school and starts this year’s show with her solo.

“She’s got such a mature voice. Her solo is not really long, but it’s impactful because it’s the first thing you hear in the show,” Thorne said.

The Network will finish its season with a spring show on April 23. Thorne said next year’s class will begin learning their choreography on Labor Day weekend to begin competition in January.