HHS seniors attend Alabama Girls State

Homewood High School seniors Mary Eliza Beaumont and Audrey Nabors attended Alabama Girls State over the summer.

The civic engagement and education program, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, was held at the University of Alabama in June. Delegates from each high school in the state were invited and had the chance to run for office in the mock government that Girls State creates. There were also speakers and seminars on a variety of political and state issues, from education to being a mother working in government.

“One of the most unique qualities of Girls State is how much you bond with the other delegates. We all shared an interest in government and we were hard workers,” Beaumont said.

Beaumont ran for the office of attorney general while at Girls State. “I made signs, a slogan, passed out candies and shook probably 300 girls’ hands over two days,” she said.

While she lost the election, Beaumont was voted in as parks and recreation chair of her “city” and was appointed as assistant director of communications and digital media in the governor’s cabinet

Girls State participants also got to tour the state Capitol, meet Governor Kay Ivey, vote on bills and attend an inaugural ball.

Submitted by Mary Eliza Beaumont