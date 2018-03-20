Eight HHS students named National Merit Finalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 63rd Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation is to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence. Selection of finalists is based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards.

All eight of Homewood High School’s semifinalists this year have been named Finalists. These students are Samuel Bates, Hunter Callaway, Colin Clifton, Robert Gaddis, Jane Ann Langford, Stanford Massie, Hrithik Praveen and Harrison Wingo.

Submitted by Homewood High School.