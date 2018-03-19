HCS to close early due to potential severe weather

× Expand Courtesy of the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has placed the Birmingham metro area under a "moderate" threat for severe weather on March 19, which can include tornadoes, high winds and hail.

Homewood City Schools will be closing at 1 p.m. on March 19 due to the potential for severe weather, said HCS director of communication Merrick Wilson. All extended day programs and after school activities are also canceled.

Around 10:50 a.m., the National Weather Service upgraded the threat to the Birmingham metro area from "enhanced" to "moderate," with strong tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and winds up to 80 miles per hour possible.

The predicted timing of the severe weather has shifted to later in the day, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., although NWS stated scattered, severe storms are possible this afternoon, too. Those storms can include winds up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail and tornadoes.

For continual weather updates, follow the Birmingham National Weather Service on Twitter, @NWSBirmingham.