HCS increases SRO, police presence at schools

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell Kelly Johnson and Stuart Shoupe are Homewood’s elementary school resource officers this year.

All five Homewood City Schools have at least one school resource officer on duty now, according to a press release from the Homewood school system.

This school year, there has been one dedicated officer each for Homewood High School and Homewood Middle School, and two retired police officers that rotate between the three elementary schools. Assistant Superintendent Kevin Maddox said at the beginning of the school year that HCS had a goal to add a third elementary SRO in the 2018-2019 year.

However, the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which resulted in 17 deaths, has led school systems around the country to reconsider safety measures.

Today's HCS press release stated that, through cooperation with the Homewood Police Department, all three elementary schools will have dedicated SROs, and a second SRO has been added at both Homewood High and Homewood Middle. The police are also increasing patrols on the campuses.

HCS spokesperson Merrick Wilson said a regularly-scheduled safety drill was held at the high school on Thursday, Feb. 22. She also noted that all five schools are scheduled to receive secure entry vestibules as part of overall upgrades set to begin this summer and continue until the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

"In addition to the upcoming facility changes, the police department is assessing the current safety measures of the system while assisting with the implementation of any additional school protocols," the press release said.