Superintendent Cleveland reads to Hall-Kent students

Homewood City Schools Superintendent Bill Cleveland read to kindergarten and first-grade students at Hall-Kent Elementary School recently, and the classes talked about the importance of reading. The students were also able to share with Cleveland their favorite stories. Cleveland read “The Three Ninja Pigs” to the kindergarten students. Since the class had been reading the Three Little Pigs story, they were able compare the stories with him.

The first-grade students read five sentence animal riddles they had written, and Cleveland tried to guess their animals. He then read them “The Three Snow Bears” by Jan Brett and made sure to do his mama bear voice while reading. Having a guest reader in their class made story time even more fun for the students.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.