Hall-Kent dedicates new books

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools.
There’s nothing like the smell of a new book or the joy of having your name put on a bookplate in the front of a book! Hall-Kent Elementary students enjoyed looking through their school’s new books and can’t wait to read all the fun, new stories.
There’s nothing like the smell of a new book or the joy of having your name put on a bookplate in the front of a book! Hall-Kent Elementary students enjoyed looking through their school’s new books and can’t wait to read all the fun, new stories.