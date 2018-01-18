Hall-Kent, Edgewood to host talent shows

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. A participant in Edgewood Elementary’s talent show, scheduled for Feb. 9, performs.

Hall-Kent and Edgewood elementary schools will hold their school talent shows in the Homewood High School auditorium this month.

The students are able to share their talents individually or in a group, and these shows provide entertainment designed by the students and their classmates.

Hall-Kent’s Talent Show will be Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., and their dress rehearsal will be Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. in the HHS auditorium.

“We are so excited to celebrate the talents of our students. The acts will include soloist, instrumentalist, dancers, jokes, magic tricks, group performances and more,” said Assistant Principal Jill Walden. “At the end of the show, our fifth-graders will get to perform their yearly performance, which is always a highlight of the show.”

Edgewood’s Talent Show will be Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., and their dress rehearsal will be Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. in the HHS auditorium.

“Students enjoy this night and encourage each other to be their ‘Best Me’ by taking risks and doing their best,” Assistant Principal Laura Tate said. “This tradition is truly one that is special to the Edgewood community. We are looking forward to this special night in February.”

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.