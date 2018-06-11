Field Day Fun

× Expand Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School

Eighth-grader Abigail Pugh wins the running long jump for her grade level during the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s grades 4-8 field day. Field day for the younger students in grade K-3 was held on a different day.

First, second, third and fourth place ribbons were awarded to students for every sporting event at each grade level. The classes with the most points at the end of each field day were recognized in first through fourth place standings.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows.