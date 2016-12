Edgewood student Brady Taylor and Shades Cahaba student Gage Ianniello helped lead the U10 Birmingham Bulls hockey team to a championship in the Firebird Tournament in St. Louis on Nov. 5-6.

The boys earned victories over teams from Chicago and Indianapolis before defeating the hosts in the title game.

The Bulls play their home games in Pelham. Kids interested in learning more about hockey can visit pelhamhockey.net.

– Submitted by Jay Taylor.