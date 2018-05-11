Edgewood third grader wins writing contest

× Expand Photo credit Margaret Rodgers

Emma Rodgers exhibited Edgewood Elementary School Excellence recently as the first place winner in the third grade division of the Alabama Public Television Young Writers Contest.

The Alabama Public Television Young Writers Awards is a writing contest open to students from kindergarten to third grade in the state of Alabama. Emma’s book, “Sincerely Santa,” earned her a trophy and other prizes at the Alabama Book Festival in Montgomery in April. As a first grader, Emma was awarded first place for her book “Abbie and the Ungrowing Flower.” As a kindergartener, she was awarded third place for her book “The Lonely Ladybug Family.”

Submitted by Homewood City Schools