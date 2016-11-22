Edgewood Elementary hosts garden work day

The Edgewood Elementary garden is up and running after more than 50 students and parents came together on a Saturday in October for a work day to create a wonderful garden that may be used by all as an outdoor classroom. This was the first phase of the school’s new garden. Thanks to the community, the garden will continue to grow for the students and staff to enjoy. 

