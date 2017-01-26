Edgewood 5th-graders dive into architecture with STEM project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Members of the fifth-grade enrichment class.

At Edgewood Elementary School, students were able to learn about architecture and the process of designing buildings by exploring the process from the beginning and seeing the end result firsthand.

Christen Sloderbeck’s fifth-grade enrichment class participated in an architectural STEM unit project. The students visited Williams-Blackstock Architects to learn about architecture, and the students were able to see the plans and models of buildings they have done, including the Homewood Board of Education office. After the students saw the plans, they were able to see the models turn into a real-life reality by touring the Board of Education office. The students enjoyed getting a look behind the scenes of the board office while learning about the process the system went through to build it.

As part of their application component of their architecture study, the students built a “Little Free Library” for their school. This was made possible by the Edgewood PTO, which awarded the class with a $300 grant for the supplies that were needed.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.