Edgewood Turkey Trot 2016

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools Edgewood Turkey Trot Winners of the 16th annual Edgewood Turkey Trot.

It was another great turnout for the 16th annual Edgewood Turkey Trot. More than 500 students ran in the annual fun run. The Turkey Trot is just one of 25.2 miles that Edgewood students will run in preparation for the Kids Mercedes Marathon in February.

Homewood City Schools thanks Dr. Felicia Noerager for being this year’s event coordinator. She and many wonderful volunteers made this year’s race one of the best yet. Also, thanks to the HMS and HHS student-athletes who were there running with the kids, passing out key chains at the finish line, and helping in any way they could.

The kindergarten and first-grade boy winners were Daniel Dobbins, Bennett Smith and Luke Gillis. The girls were Reagan Gray, Emmy Mitchell and Emma Claire Wells.

The second- and third-grade boy winners were Daniel Vinson, Austin Nix and Josiah Batson. The girls were Jane Fowlkes, Vivy Mooney and Lexie Fowlkes.

The fourth- and fifth-grade boy winners were Harris Fowlkes, Will Meyers and Turner Gray. The girls were Sarah Kemper, Camille Reidinger and Eva White.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.