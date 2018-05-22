BOE recognizes year-end achievements, accepts demolition bid for construction projects

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Boys Track Team Members of the Homewood boys track team are honored at the May 22, 2018 Board of Education meeting. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Boys Soccer Team Members of the Homewood boys soccer team shake hands with board members at the May 22, 2018 Board of Education meeting. Prev Next

The day after Homewood High School's seniors received their diplomas, the Homewood Board of Education honored several other school system achievements at its Tuesday, May 22 meeting.

"This is one of the most fun nights we have as a board," outgoing Board President Jill Kimbrell said.

The board recognized members of the Homewood boys soccer team and the boys and girls outdoor track and field teams, all of which won state championships in the past weeks. This was the fifth consecutive title for the girls track team and the first outdoor track championship for the boys team since 2014. The soccer team capped the season with an unbeaten 24-0-2 record.

The board congratulated members of all three teams as well as their coaches, and Superintendent Bill Cleveland noted their attitudes as well as their talents.

"I wish everybody could see how you cheer each other on," Cleveland said to attending members of the boys track team.

× Expand Sydney Cromwell National Board Certified Teachers Five of the six Homewood teachers who achieved National Board Certification this year are honored at the May 22, 2018 Board of Education meeting.

The BOE also recognized teachers that have received National Board Certification: Erica Halston, Edgewood Elementary special education; Molly Knudsen, Homewood Middle eighth grade science; David Marshall, Homewood Middle eighth grade English/social studies; Megan Cole, Homewood High social science; Mark Hellmers, HHS math; and Brantley Sims, HHS special education.

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Teachers of the Year Homewood's 2018 Teachers of the Year are honored at the May 22, 2018 Board of Education meeting.

The school system's Teachers of the Year were present at tonight's meeting to be honored:

Homewood High: Amy Marchino, English

Homewood Middle: Lisa Gaines, seventh grade language arts

Edgewood Elementary: Katie Moore, third grade

Hall-Kent Elementary: Kornelia McDaniel, kindergarten

Shades Cahaba Elementary: Megan Werner, first grade

Gaines was also among the top 16 nominees statewide for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

BOE members applauded coach Dickey Wright for his induction in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and coach Steve Sills as the recipient of the Positive Coaches Alliance's National Double-Goal Coach Award.

Lastly, the BOE recognized its retiring teachers, with Cleveland sharing personal anecdotes about each as he gave them plaques honoring their work in the school system. The retirees included:

Homewood High: Carolyn McDonald, art; Frank Richardson, custodian

Homewood Middle: Mary Binkley, science and math enrichment; Jeannette Hamm, Childhood Nutrition Program manager

Edgewood: Jane Lewis, bookkeeper

Hall-Kent: Connie Collins, preschool special education; Virginia Thomas, custodian

Shades Cahaba: Corliss Adams, Childhood Nutrition Program; Betsy Hughes, bookkeeper; Beth Morrison, second grade

Adams, Collins, Hamm, Hughes, Lewis, McDonald and Thomas have all worked in Homewood City Schools for more than 20 years.

Aside from recognitions, the BOE approved a number of financial measures at tonight's meeting, including:

A bid of $1,462,023 form Taylor Miree for demolition of Homewood High's field house and arts building, on the recommendation of project manager Hoar Program Management, as part of several summer construction projects at the school.

A bid totaling $130,899 for in-school paging and bell systems. This includes a four-year contract and the purchase of a server, hand sets and other equipment.

Purchase of new intervention resources for elementary and middle school reading and math programs: $16,517.89 for Voyager Sopris Learning and $38,800 for Edgenuity programs.

$54,666 in furniture and equipment for new classrooms at Homewood Middle.

$1,400 for the Hall-Kent RISE after-school program to encourage reading, math and character development.

A meal price increase to $2.50 per breakfast or lunch meal at the elementary schools and $3.00 per meal for the middle and high schools.

The BOE also voted for Judy Truitt to be the board president for the upcoming year, with Charlie Douthit serving as vice president.