BOE recognizes outstanding students, approves 2018-2019 calendar

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Latin Club Chariot Members of the Homewood High School Latin Club display the chariot they built for a state competition, during the April 18 Board of Education meeting.

The Homewood Board of Education recognized the academic and athletic achievements of several Homewood High School students at the start of its April 18 meeting.

The Latin club made the most memorable entrance, as three students pulled a life-sized chariot across the Bailey Theatre stage. The chariot was a class project for a state-level Latin competition, which won first place. Other projects included a siege tower and a surveying device.

The HHS French Club also won awards at their annual convention, held at the University of Alabama, in categories such as spelling, dictation, grammar, recitation, visual art and extemporaneous speaking and reading.

Board member Jill Kimbrell commented that the boys cross country team "should have a reserved seat" at BOE meetings due to their frequent attendance in recognition of wins. This was the team's sixth straight state championship, awarded in November.

The indoor track boys and girls teams were also honored for their sweep of the state championship in February, which coach Tom Esslinger called a "team effort across the board."

Baseball player Josh Hall was recognized for breaking the AHSAA record in stolen bases, and he is two away from the national record. Wrestler Miguel Figueroa was also recognized for his championship.

The board honored eight National Merit finalists, who were invited on the stage to shake each member's hand, and the math team which took first place awards in several state-level competitions. Superintendent Bill Cleveland said the math team was "pretty much a dynasty."

Network Show Choir's third place finish in national competition also earned praise from the board. Choir director Scott Thorne said the Network has only lost one competition in the South in the last two years.

The Board of Education also approved a calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.

The school year will start on Aug. 12, with the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 25-29, winter break on Dec. 23-Jan. 3 and spring break on March 23-27. Graduation will be held May 18, with the last day for students on May 21.

Other dates to note on this calendar include early release days on Dec. 20 and May 1, parent conferences on Oct. 18, an inclement weather day on April 10 and summer school on June 1-26.

Among other items of business, the BOE approved a permanent SRO for Hall-Kent Elementary, Officer Brian Wood, who will start May 14, and a summer partnership with Mountain Brook YMCA to host the RISE program for at-risk students at Hall-Kent to avoid learning loss.