BOE project managers update timeline for school system growth projects

× Expand File Photo

Hoar Program Management's Tommy Alfano outlined the next steps HPM will take in planning Homewood City Schools' future growth at tonight's finance committee meeting.

Alfano, Superintendent Bill Cleveland and Homewood Board of Education members attended the meeting in part because of a funding request from projects completed over the summer, which they had requested be reimbursed from the $110 million bond proceeds. That request had concerned some council members as to whether it fell under accepted uses of the bond funds, and Alfano and the school system withdrew it at tonight's meeting.

Instead, Alfano updated the committee on what's coming next after HPM and their contracted demographics firm have spent several months studying the school system and attempting to predict future trends.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, HPM will update the board of education at their regularly scheduled meeting, 7 p.m. at the BOE headquarters, 450 Dale Avenue. That meeting is open to the public.

The school system is also holding a community meeting on Oct. 26 to present the plan for Homewood's facility. That meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Homewood High auditorium.

Alfano said he hopes to submit a budget and scope of work to the finance committee in November, which can be voted on by the full council later that month or in December. Following those presentations, Alfano said he would provide ongoing design and budget updates to the council.

The current goal is to have all facilities work complete by the beginning of the 2019 school year, Alfano said.

Visit the facilities section of the Homewood City Schools website, homewood.k12.al.us, for copies of past presentations and meeting videos about the facilities growth project.