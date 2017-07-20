Back-to-school tax-free weekend moves up to July

Those looking to have tax-free back-to-school shopping will have to hit the shops a little earlier this year. While previous back-to-school sales tax holidays have taken place in August, this year’s tax-free weekend will take place at the end of July.

This year, it will be the weekend of July 21 through July 23. The tax holiday will include state sales tax and city sales and use tax exemption.

Items exempt from taxes include clothing that is $100 or less per item; computers, computer software and school computer supplies that are $750 or less; school supplies, art supplies and instructional material that are $50 or less per item; and books that are $30 or less per book.

Taxable items include, but are not limited to, clothing accessories, protective equipment, sports or recreational equipment, furniture, computer systems or devices intended for recreational use, newspapers, magazines and other items.

A list of tax exempt and taxable items can be found on the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website.

The tax holiday will officially start Friday, July 21, at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight on Sunday, July 23. For more information, go to revenue.alabama.gov.