Witches Ride celebrates 5th year

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. The fifth annual Homewood Witches Ride, bene- fiting the American Cancer Society, is scheduled for Oct. 29.

It’s a scene almost straight out of the Wizard of Oz. Homewood’s beloved Halloween tradition of ladies dressed as witches “flying” through the streets and neighborhoods will return again this year to celebrate the spooky holiday and the event’s fifth anniversary.

The Homewood Witches Ride brings dozens of women from Homewood and beyond, and raises money for the American Cancer Society along the way.

This year, the witches will ride on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the end of the Homewood Parks and Recreation fall festival.

Women 18 years old and older are invited to dress up, decorate their bicycle “brooms” and participate in the ride, and their male loved ones, kids and other supporters are invited to line the streets to cheer them on.

The ride follows a 2-mile course, beginning and ending at Homewood Central Park and making its way through downtown.

Kids — or monsters — are encouraged to line up in the designated candy zones, as the witches will toss sweets as they pass by.

There are also awards for Best Dressed, Best Broom, Best Theme Group and Best Pre-Party, with prizes donated by local businesses.

Registration is $25 per witch, and can be made online ahead of time or in person the day of the event.

Pre-ride festivities will take place from 2 - 5:15 p.m., with the ride kicking off promptly at 5:45.

Ride organizer Daphne Dickinson said the ride has raised more than $32,500 in its first four years. She said the group is excited to be celebrating the event’s fifth anniversary.

For more information or to register, visit homewoodwitchesride.org, or for updates visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/homewoodwitchesride.