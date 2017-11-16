Wishing Tree by Trak Shak to return after Christmas

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Prayers and wishes of locals blow in the breeze of downtown Homewood on Jan. 5.

Residents can hang their hopes, wishes and goals for 2018 on Homewood’s Wishing Tree, which will be decked out again the day after Christmas.

The Wishing Tree is located on 18th Street South in front of the Trak Shak. After Christmas, a group of residents hang up strings of light, yarn and a “Wishing Tree” sign, which will remain up until Jan. 13, organizer Kirsten Morrow said.

Those who want to contribute to the tree can use provided tags, markers and yarn to write down their hopes — for themselves, for Homewood or for the world — and hang them from the lights and yarn. The organizers also provide plastic bags to keep the wishes dry in case of rain or snow.

“We’re really hoping it’ll be a place for us to all come together this year — with all the sad events in the world, it’s a place to wish for things to get better for us all,” Morrow said.

A few of the tags from last year included messages such as “We wish for everyone to be happy” and “For my husband to be able to have more time to rest andenjoy life.”

Learn more about the Homewood Wishing Tree at facebook.com/homewoodwishingtree.